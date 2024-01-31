Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.38. 1,228,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,077. The company has a market cap of $378.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $493.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

