Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 243,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,887. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

