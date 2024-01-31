Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL remained flat at $152.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,571,516 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

