Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 344,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 527,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. 6,674,445 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

