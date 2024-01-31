Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a market cap of $806.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.993 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

