Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

