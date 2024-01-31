Savant Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

