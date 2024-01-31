Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

