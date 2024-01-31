Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

