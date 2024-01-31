Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 104.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.77. 904,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,190. The firm has a market cap of $273.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.