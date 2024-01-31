Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
