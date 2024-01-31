Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

