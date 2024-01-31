Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60-8.20 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.12. 63,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,270,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

