Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUS. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:RUS opened at C$44.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.39. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$31.24 and a 52 week high of C$45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9781022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

