RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $376,899.59 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $136.31 million and approximately $376,899.59 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $42,552.76 or 0.99793187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,203 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.33586052 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,981.3793852 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $615,010.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

