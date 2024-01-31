RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $15,695,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,756,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

