Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $360.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.81.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $22.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.85. 2,003,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,557. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.77. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $340.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

