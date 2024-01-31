Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

ROP opened at $541.26 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.79 and its 200 day moving average is $510.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

