Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,704,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 4,538,540 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 196.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,640,000 after buying an additional 6,963,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after buying an additional 5,813,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

