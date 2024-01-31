Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

