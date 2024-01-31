River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02). 63,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 28,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.75 ($1.98).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.75 million and a P/E ratio of -217.18.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

