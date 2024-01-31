RF Industries, Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

