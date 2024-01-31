Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 591577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

