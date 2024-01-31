Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Elevance Health, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Elevance Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.44. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $47.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $54.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

NYSE ELV opened at $492.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.80.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

