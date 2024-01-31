Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

