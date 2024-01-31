Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

MARK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.