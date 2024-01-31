Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
MARK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.