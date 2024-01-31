Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.35. 1,449,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,750,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $913,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

