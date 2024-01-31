Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
