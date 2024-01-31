Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Reading International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.