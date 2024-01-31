QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.39% of QuinStreet worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

