Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 103,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of META traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,738,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $406.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

