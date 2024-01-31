Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 32,683 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,683 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 2,291,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

