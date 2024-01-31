Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $651.74. 1,089,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $663.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $618.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

