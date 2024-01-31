Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 7,799,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,999,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

