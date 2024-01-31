Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.12 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,032.02. 58,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,268. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $776.43 and a one year high of $1,047.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $972.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $949.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $18,801,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

