Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $14.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $821.52. 171,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $761.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

