Qtum Hits Market Cap of $297.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Qtum has a total market cap of $297.29 million and approximately $35.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00006655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.83 or 0.05395824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00080960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

