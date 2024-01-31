Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCS opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $13,789,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after buying an additional 180,095 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.