Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reduced by Northland Capmk

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $630.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

