Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

