Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.73.

TSE WSP opened at C$199.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$164.32 and a twelve month high of C$199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$187.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$187.11.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

