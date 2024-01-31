Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

