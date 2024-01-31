Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.