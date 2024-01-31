Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
