PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.