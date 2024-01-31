ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 23,119,707 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
