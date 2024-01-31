ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.