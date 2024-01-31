Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $22.50 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.