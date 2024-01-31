Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $22.50 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.73.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
