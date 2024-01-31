PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile



PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.



