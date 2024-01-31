PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCH. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 165,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,900. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

