Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Polaris stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

