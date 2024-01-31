Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 919,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.55. 186,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

