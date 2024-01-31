Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.10. Plug Power shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 18,782,524 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Plug Power Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

